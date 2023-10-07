EAST HARTFORD

Driver of vehicle stopped on I-84 East in East Hartford struck by another vehicle

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

The driver of a vehicle that was stopped the wrong way on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford was struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

State police received reports of a vehicle facing the wrong way on the highway near Exit 55 around 3 a.m.

When troopers arrived to the area, they said they learned the vehicle had stopped on the highway. It's unclear why.

When the driver got out of the vehicle that was stopped on the highway, state police said another vehicle hit them. Serious injuries have been reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us