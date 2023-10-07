Driver of vehicle stopped on I-84 East in East Hartford struck by another vehicle

The driver of a vehicle that was stopped the wrong way on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford was struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

State police received reports of a vehicle facing the wrong way on the highway near Exit 55 around 3 a.m.

When troopers arrived to the area, they said they learned the vehicle had stopped on the highway. It's unclear why.

When the driver got out of the vehicle that was stopped on the highway, state police said another vehicle hit them. Serious injuries have been reported.

The accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.