Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten

The man who crashed into a police cruiser, killing a Hartford police detective, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges on Tuesday.

Richard Barrington, 20, was fleeing other police officers during a traffic stop when he struck the cruiser on Asylum Avenue that was responding to a different call on the night of Sept. 6, 2023.

The crash killed Detective Robert "Bobby" Garten and injured his partner, Officer Brian Kearney.

Barrington said he took off because he was scared because his car was not registered and he had marijuana in the car. He also told investigators he smoked marijuana about an hour before the crash.

Barrington pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree assault, and interfering with an officer.

According to Det. Garten's family, the state's attorney is recommending a 20-year-sentence, but they said they don't agree with that decision.

"That’s not justice. That’s not even close. Bobby wasn’t just a cop. He was a son. A brother. An uncle. A partner. A friend. He showed up for everyone—on duty and off. He lived with heart, and he served with honor," the family said in a statement. "The system should’ve stood up for him. Instead, it feels like we got hit all over again—this time by the courtroom that was supposed to protect him."

An attorney for Barrington confirmed the guilty plea, but declined to comment.

Barrington is scheduled to be sentenced in June.