Ansonia

Driver pulled from fiery crash by nearby residents in Ansonia

ansonia police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles before his car caught on fire in Ansonia on Monday night and police said he was pulled out of his vehicle by nearby residents.

The crash happened at Kingston Drive and East Main Street around 10:45 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the car was heading north on East Main Street when the driver left the road, went across the sidewalk and into several parked cars.

After the collision, the vehicle caught on fire.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pulled out by residents at a nearby apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ansonia
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us