danielson

Driver Rescued After Car Crashes Into River in Danielson: FD

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A driver was rescued after his or her car crashed into a river in the Danielson section of Killingly on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the car crashed into the Quinebaug River and one person was trapped.

Divers rescued the driver, authorities said.

Local

New Britain 1 hour ago

2021 Testing: Families Try to Get COVID-19 Tests for New Year

Hartford 4 hours ago

2 Teens Dead, Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Hartford

LifeStar responded to the scene and transported at least one person to the hospital, officials said. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding to the scene for hazmat in the water, DEEP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

danielsonKillinglycar into water
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us