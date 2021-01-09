Driver Rescued After Car Crashes Into River in Danielson: FD

A driver was rescued after his or her car crashed into a river in the Danielson section of Killingly on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the car crashed into the Quinebaug River and one person was trapped.

Divers rescued the driver, authorities said.

LifeStar responded to the scene and transported at least one person to the hospital, officials said. There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding to the scene for hazmat in the water, DEEP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.