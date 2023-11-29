Driver runs off after rollover crash in New Haven

The driver of a car that appears to have caused a rollover crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon fled the scene, fire officials said.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Coughlin said a vehicle rolled over on Farren Avenue. The driver of the rolled over car was extricated by firefighters and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the other driver got out of their car and ran away. No arrests have been made and the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.