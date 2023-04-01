Driver Rushed to Hospital After Car Goes Underneath Parked Tractor Trailer on I-91

Delays continue to build on I-91 in Rocky Hill after an accident Saturday night.

Fire officials say a car was traveling north around 8 p.m. when it went underneath and struck the back of a tractor trailer that was parked in one of the travel lanes.

The driver did not have to be extricated from the car and was subsequently taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

The three right lanes on I-91 North near Exits 23 and 24 are closed and it is unclear when that portion of I-91 is expected to fully reopen.

CT State Police continue to investigate the crash.