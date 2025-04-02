Driver sentenced for hit-and-run in North Haven that killed tow truck driver

A man who police said struck and killed a tow truck driver then left the scene nearly three years ago was sentenced on Wednesday.

The tow truck driver, Chris Russell, had pulled over to help another drive on Interstate 91 in North Haven in May 2022, when he was struck.

Police identified the suspect as Luis Resto and said he had used heroin before driving.

In 2023 after his arrest, Resto pled not guilty to eight charges, including manslaughter. In February, he pled guilty and took responsibility for his actions, his attorneys told NBC Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Court officials said he took a plea deal.

According to online court records, he pled guilty to manslaughter in the second degree with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility, death resulting.

In court Wednesday, Resto's attorney read a letter from her client, taking responsibility for Russell's death.

A judge sentenced Resto to 15 years in prison, suspened after eight years served. He will also spend three years on probation once he is released.

Outside court, Russell's sister, Kelly Vieth, said the sentence was not long enough because her brother's life was worth more.

She also had a message for Resto.

“Words are words. Your actions speak louder. So if I see you putting it out there and helping others and doing what Chris would have done, I’ll start to believe you and start to understand and forgive,” Vieth said.