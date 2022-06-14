Driver Dies After Crashing Into Cars, New Haven Restaurant: Officials

New Haven officials said a person has died after crashing into multiple vehicles and a restaurant Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to Scarpellino's Restaurant in the area of Forbes Avenue and Fulton Terrace after receiving a report of a serious motor vehicle accident.

NBC Connecticut

East Haven Police said the vehicle that crashed was also involved in an accident in Branford. The driver fled the scene and continued on into East Haven, where it caused a rollover crash at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Forbes Avenue, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported in that crash, according to police.

As officers were responding to the scene of the East Haven crash, they were notified that a car crashed into Scarpellino's Restaurant in New Haven.

Officials in East Haven said there wasn't any contact between officers and the suspect, and that the person "stayed one step ahead of responding officers who were responding at their respective scenes."

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. City officials said the driver had massive head and facial injuries, and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Responding officials said they found a heavily damaged car against the restaurant. Fire officials stabilized the vehicle and building.

City of New Haven

New Haven building officials are at the scene evaluating the damage. The accident is under investigation.