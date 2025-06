A person has serious injuries after crashing into a pole in Litchfield Wednesday evening, police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to Knife Shop Road around 4:05 p.m. for a reported one-car crash.

Troopers said a car crashed into a pole. The driver was extricated, and the road is closed at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.