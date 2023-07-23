Driver seriously injured in Westbrook crash

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious accident in Westbrook.

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Grove Beach Road and Lilac Lane around 5 p.m. Saturday.

They said one vehicle was traveling north on Grove Beach Road and collided with another traveling south.

The driver of the vehicle traveling north was seriously injured and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital via Life Star helicopter, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The two individuals in the other car involved in the crash had no apparent injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and police have not released additional details at this point.