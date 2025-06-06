Driver found unresponsive after crash in New Haven had been shot: police

A man who was found unresponsive after crashing into parked cars in New Haven on Thursday night had been shot and he is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded to Grand Avenue and Fillmore Street around 11:36 p.m. to investigate a crash and they found that a vehicle had struck hit two parked cars.

The driver, a 45-year-old West Haven man, was not responding and police found that he had been shot.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is critical, police said.

They are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information that could help investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line, 866-888-TIPS (8477).