New Haven

Driver found unresponsive after crash in New Haven had been shot: police

New-Haven-Police
NBC Connecticut

A man who was found unresponsive after crashing into parked cars in New Haven on Thursday night had been shot and he is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded to Grand Avenue and Fillmore Street around 11:36 p.m. to investigate a crash and they found that a vehicle had struck hit two parked cars.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The driver, a 45-year-old West Haven man, was not responding and police found that he had been shot.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is critical, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information that could help investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line, 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us