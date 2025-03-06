East Hartford

Driver smoked pot, intentionally drove wrong way on Route 5/15: state police

State police arrested a Wethersfield man who was driving the wrong way on Route 5/15 in East Hartford Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the area around 8:30 after getting 911 calls about a an SUV traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The troopers spotted the vehicle and were able to stop it on the shoulder of 5/15 before it was involved in any collisions.

The encounter was captured by a dashcam in a trooper's cruiser.

According to state police, the 26-year-old driver admitted to smoking marijuana before driving and also said he was "intentionally driving in the wrong direction," but it's unknown why.

The driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a highway, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree criminal attempt at assault with a motor vehicle.

He was released on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

