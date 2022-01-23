Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Stamford Crash

One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Stamford on Saturday night and a second person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Greyrock Place around 8:20 p.m.

Investigators said a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Greyrock Place when it collided with a 2005 Toyota Rav-4 that was traveling westbound on Broad Street.

After the collision, authorities said the Honda continued north on Greyrock Place, mounted the sidewalk and hit a tree.

The driver of the Honda suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Stamford Hospital, police said. He or she was transferred to the ICU and is currently listed in critical condition.

Officers said the driver of the Toyota was also transported to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Stamford Police Department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact them at (203) 977-4712.