Driver suffers serious injuries in crash on I-84 in Waterbury: police

A Bloomfield man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Friday morning.

State police said the 43-year-old man lost control on the I-84 East exit 23 off-ramp around 12:07 a.m. and hit the guardrail.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to state police.

The Pontiac G6 he was driving was towed from the scene.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

State police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information or video to call Trooper Jack Goncalves at Troop A in Southbury (203) 267-2200 or email Jack.Goncalves@ct.gov.