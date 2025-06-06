Waterbury

Driver suffers serious injuries in crash on I-84 in Waterbury: police

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A Bloomfield man sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Friday morning.

State police said the 43-year-old man lost control on the I-84 East exit 23 off-ramp around 12:07 a.m. and hit the guardrail.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to state police.

The Pontiac G6 he was driving was towed from the scene.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

State police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information or video to call Trooper Jack Goncalves at Troop A in Southbury (203) 267-2200 or email Jack.Goncalves@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us