Driver going 100 miles per hour on I-84 didn't want to mess up record with a ticket: police

A 26-year-old Meriden woman who was going more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Hartford on Monday night told police she did not want to mess up her record by getting a ticket, according to state police.

State police said troopers estimated that the woman was going more than 100 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-house zone and tried to stop her on I-84 East near exit 46 around 9:46 p.m., but she kept going.

Troopers determined that the car was registered in Meriden.

When they spoke to a woman at the address where the vehicle was registered, she admitted to being the driver and said she was scared to pull over and did not want to mess up her criminal record with a ticket, according to state police.

She was arrested and charged with engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing and failure to maintain a lane.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on April 1.