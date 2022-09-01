Driver Suspected of Going Wrong Way on Merritt Parkway Arrested

State police arrested a man who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Merritt Parkway from Milford to Stratford Thursday morning and he is suspected of having been under the influence.

State police received the initial 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a vehicle going the wrong way on Route 15 North, near exit 55 and the report was that a vehicle was in the northbound lanes, but it was going south.

Soon after receiving the initial 911 call, state police received a report of a crash on Route 15, near the Milford/Orange line.

State police said a vehicle heading north allegedly swerved to avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver and hit a guardrail.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver who hit the guardrail did not report injuries.

State police said the wrong-way driver kept going until state troopers were able to stop the vehicle in Stratford, south of the Sikorsky Bridge.

The driver has a suspended license, police said, he didn’t perform a standardized field sobriety test to standard and had what appeared to be narcotics.

He was charged with driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, reckless driving, operating without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

A warrant was also served, charging him with failure to appear in the second degree.