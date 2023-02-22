Driver Suspected of Hitting Stonington Sergeant Was Driving Erratically: PD

A New London man who is suspected of crashing into a Stonington police cruiser, injuring a police sergeant, was driving erratically, went through a red light and was driving on the wrong side of the street before the crash, according to Stonington police.

Police said they received a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Monday about an erratic driver on Route 184 and the caller said the driver went through a red light and was driving on the wrong side of the street at one point.

Dispatchers alerted police about the vehicle, which was described as a red Toyota convertible.

Around 11:12 a.m., police received another 911 call reporting that a vehicle had struck a police officer.

The fire department and ambulance services were sent to the scene, then LifeStar, the medical transport helicopter, was requested, and Sgt. Mario Ritacco was flown to a hospital in Rhode Island.

Stonington police have been investigating the crash and they have charged 52-year-old David MacCracken, of New London.

They said he had been driving at a high rate of speed on Route 184, passed vehicles in a no-passing zone, went through a red light, and passed Taugwonk Road on Route 184 just before the construction site where Ritacco was directing traffic.

MacCracken failed to stop and hit the police cruiser, head-on, and the cruiser hit Ritacco, according to Stonington police.

MacCracken was driving on a suspended license, police learned, and he has been charged with reckless driving, illegally operating a motor vehicle under suspension, a no-passing zone violation and failure to drive upon right.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on March 1.

Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime unit and the Connecticut state police accident reconstruction team are investigating.