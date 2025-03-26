Driver tied up with zip ties during armed robbery at Manchester commuter lot: PD

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed an armed robbery at a commuter lot in Manchester on Tuesday.

State police said the incident happened between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. at the Interstate 84 Buckland Street commuter lot.

Authorities said a delivery truck was robbed by two or three masked individuals who appeared to have guns.

The Central District Major Crime Squad said the driver was restrained with zip ties, and the thieves got away with an unknown amount of Apple products from the truck.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The thieves fled the area in two separate cars - one described as a dark gray Ford Expedition and the other a silver Ford Explorer, both heavily tinted, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cordeiro at 860-994-7937 or by email at Nathalia.Cordeiro@ct.gov.

Police also ask that anyone driving in the area, or anyone with a car parked in the commuter lot with a camera, contact them.