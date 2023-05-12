Brooklyn

Driver Told Kid to Get in Car While Walking in Brooklyn: School Officials

By Angela Fortuna

NBC 5 News

The Brooklyn School District is telling people to be cautious of their surroundings after a driver pulled up to a middle schooler and told them to get in their car Friday morning.

School officials said the student was walking in the area of Pleasant Lane when a car stopped and told them to get in.

The student told their parents and the school about the incident. Connecticut State Police was contacted and given a description based on the student's report.

Parents and guardians are being advised to talk to their children and make them aware of these risks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We need to always be aware of our surroundings, pay attention and report it to police," the school district said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop D at 860-779-9008.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us