Driver took off after colliding with motorcycle in Woodstock: state police

State police are searching for a car that collided with a motorcycle in Woodstock and then took off Monday afternoon.

It happened on Route 169 around 2:30 p.m., according to state police.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries, but the extent of those injuries weren't immediately known.

Police described the vehicle that left the scene as a blue Subaru, but didn't have any other information about the car.

