Driver was going 114 miles per hour on I-91 in Rocky Hill: police

State police have arrested a New Hampshire man who is accused of driving 114 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.

A state trooper was working a speed enforcement detail when he saw a driver in a black Subaru sedan going extremely fast on I-91 North near exit 23 in Rocky Hill around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police.

The trooper clocked the vehicle’s speed at 114 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

The driver pulled over and state police said he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The 22-year-old man was charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on Dec. 2.