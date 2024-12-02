Driver was going 122 miles per hour on I-91 in Wallingford: police

State police arrested a man who they said was going 122 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Friday night, then changed the license plates on his car in an effort to avoid being found.

A state trooper who was conducting speed enforcement on I-91 North saw a gray Hyundai going much faster than the speed limit around 7:47 p.m. and clocked it at 98 miles per hour, according to state police.

When state police tried to stop the driver, he kept going, sped up to 122 miles per hour, and was weaving in and out of traffic, nearly hitting other vehicles, state police said.

State police then turned off the lights and sirens, went to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle in Waterbury, where they found the car with a Florida plate that didn’t belong to the vehicle, police said.

The driver admitted to troopers that he was driving the vehicle and changed the plate when he got home so police could not find it, police said.

He was charged with reckless driving, operating under suspension, engaging police in a pursuit and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $20,000 bond.