Driver was going more than 130 miles per hour on Route 9: police

State police have arrested a driver who is accused of driving more than 130 miles per hour on Route 9 in Berlin.

Police said a trooper with the traffic services unit was conducting speed enforcement on Route 9 South and saw a speeding driver near exit 34 in Berlin around 8:15 p.m.

The trooper estimated that the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour and clocked the speed at 122 miles per hour, according to state police.

The trooper caught up to the Infiniti G37 and it was going more than 130 miles per hour before slowing down because of other traffic just before the connection with Interstate 91, according to state police.

They said the driver was swerving lane to lane, nearly hitting other vehicles, as it went.

The trooper put on lights and the siren, but the driver sped up again and turned off the vehicle’s lights just before exit 27 in Cromwell, state police said.

The trooper was about to end efforts to stop the driver when the man got off Route 9 at exit 27, so the trooper continued to follow, state police said.

When the Infiniti got stuck in traffic on the ramp at a red light, the trooper walked up to the car and asked the driver to put it in park.

The driver, a 21-year-old Plainville man, complied, police said.

He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, failure to maintain proper lane- limited access highway and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released from custody on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Oct. 29.