Driver was going up to 120 miles per hour on I-95: state police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going up to 120 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Westbrook early Wednesday morning.
A state trooper was monitoring traffic on I-95 North near exit 64 in Westbrook and saw a Mercedes moving at up to 120 miles per hour around 1:03 a.m., according to state police.
The speed limit is 65 miles per hour.
The driver, a 24-year-old Flushing, New York resident, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, state police said.
