Driver was racing at 124 mph at time of fatal March 2024 crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill: warrant

Police say a 19-year-old East Hartford woman was going 124 mph and racing another car when she caused a fatal crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill in March 2024.

The woman turned herself in on Tuesday and was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the arrest warrant, she was on I-91 South in Rocky Hill near Exit 22s around 11:50 p.m. on March 30, 2024 and was racing a second car. Both cars were traveling at 124 mph when the woman tried to avoid a tractor-trailer ahead of her. Her car clipped the tractor-trailer and spun her car into the other vehicle she was racing, the arrest warrant stated.

The second car rolled over, went through a guardrail, and slammed into a tree.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The driver of that car, 25-year-old D'andre Charles, of East Hartford, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the arrest warrant.

After her arrest, the woman posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.