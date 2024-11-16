Driver who evaded crash on Route 5 in Berlin found shortly after: police

A driver who evaded a crash in Berlin on Saturday was found shortly after, according to police.

Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Route 5 South at North Colony Road.

According to fire officials, one driver reportedly evaded from the scene and was found a short distance away.

The three occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash were evaluated by EMS for minor injuries. Everyone reportedly refused transport.

The road was briefly closed and has since reopened.