Berlin

Driver who evaded crash on Route 5 in Berlin found shortly after: police

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

A driver who evaded a crash in Berlin on Saturday was found shortly after, according to police.

Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on Route 5 South at North Colony Road.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, one driver reportedly evaded from the scene and was found a short distance away.

The three occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash were evaluated by EMS for minor injuries. Everyone reportedly refused transport.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The road was briefly closed and has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Berlin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us