A man was hit by a vehicle in New Haven on Saturday night and police said the driver left the scene.

The victim, a 51-year-old New Haven man was struck at Putnam and Hurlburt streets, police said.

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. and found the man, who was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.