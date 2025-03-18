Driver was going 119 miles per hour on I-95 in Norwalk: police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going 119 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Norwalk.

State police said a man in an Infiniti Q50 sedan was speeding on I-95 North near exit 16, in the advanced warning area of the Norwalk Highway Construction Pattern, around 10:36 p.m. on Monday.

They said troopers clocked the driver at 119 miles per hour in a construction zone where the speed limit was 55 miles per hour.

The construction zone was active and crews were working at the time, according to state police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A 24-year-old Stratford man was charged with reckless driving in a construction zone and reckless endangerment in the second degree and released on a $2,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on April 8.