Driver was going 119 miles per hour on I-95 in Norwalk: police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of going 119 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in Norwalk.

State police said a man in an Infiniti Q50 sedan was speeding on I-95 North near exit 16, in the advanced warning area of the Norwalk Highway Construction Pattern, around 10:36 p.m. on Monday.

They said troopers clocked the driver at 119 miles per hour in a construction zone where the speed limit was 55 miles per hour.

The construction zone was active and crews were working at the time, according to state police.

A 24-year-old Stratford man was charged with reckless driving in a construction zone and reckless endangerment in the second degree and released on a $2,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on April 8.

