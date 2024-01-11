Drivers asked to avoid area of West Hartford crash

Police are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash in West Hartford and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Park Road and Trout Brook Drive on Thursday night. Police said Park Road is closed to eastbound traffic.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by on Trout Brook Drive and as a result, drivers should expect delays and detours.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

