Drivers Asked to Avoid Intersection of Route 25, Route 111 in Trumbull Today

Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111 in Trumbull on Saturday after a crash brought down power lines, causing a power outage and loss of traffic signals.

Police said a dump truck collided with power lines and damaged several utility poles during an overnight paving project on Route 111 between the Route 25 expressway and the Monroe town line. At this time, there is a loss of power to all nearby traffic control signals, authorities added.

The Route 25 and Route 111 intersection is currently without power and there are traffic delays in the area, officers said. The area is expected to be affected for at least the next 12 hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on Saturday and should use alternate routes.

Trumbull Police and DOT are assisting with traffic controls at the intersection while the power is out.

