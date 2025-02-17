Drivers, homeowners deal with ice and slippery conditions in New Haven

This latest storm also created slippery and rough conditions for drivers all across Connecticut. State police say they responded to hundreds of calls this weekend.

“Slushy and ice and rain and sleet. No good,” Kyson Kellman, of New Haven, said.

Drivers in New Haven are dealing with rough road conditions as the weekend’s storm brought snow and rain along with freezing temperatures.

“Earlier, it was raining heavy and then after the snow like yesterday, this is very different. Very different,” Kellman said Sunday.

The sheet of ice also visible for homeowners in New Haven, having to clean up the mess.

“We couldn't see our drain here an hour ago, so I started working to clear it out because my understanding is going to be pretty cold this week,” Todd Kennedy, of New Haven, said.

While roads were relatively clear, there were some issues for drivers. State police say since 3 p.m. Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to 248 crashes with no injuries and 15 crashes with minor injuries. AAA says they have been responded to calls for assistance all day and night from Connecticut drivers.

“We've been busy all day and we are absolutely trying to help everybody in need, prioritizing those that are stranded in dangerous situations on the roadside,” Tracy Noble with AAA said.

With all those crashes, AAA is asking drivers to drive slowly to reduce the potential for skidding and losing control of your car.

“Speed limits are for ideal road conditions. So slow down, slow down below the posted speed limit, give yourself extra time,” Noble said.

With temperatures dropping in the evening and early morning hours, more hazards could pop up on roads.

“All of those wet surfaces do have the potential to freeze over causing black ice,” Noble said.

Drivers in New Haven say they’ll be proceeding with caution.

“Be careful and just be mindful of other people,” Kellman said.

AAA says if you don’t need to be driving, just stay home and run your errands or shopping for another day.