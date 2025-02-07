StormTracker

Drivers and homeowners in Enfield navigate icy conditions in town

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were some slick spots out in Enfield with the winter weather not over yet.

Plows were out clearing the streets in Enfield as people in town weathered this latest bout of winter snowfall.

Some of them pulled out the snow blowers.

“We had a pretty pleasant January, but February proves it’s still Connecticut in the winter,” Anthony Webb, of Enfield, said.

And it wasn’t just snow people had to deal with. There was freezing rain and sleet making for icy conditions on the roads.

“You want to be careful. I never drive fast, especially after snowfall,” Webb said.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said they responded to a decent number of calls in town throughout the day, but it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.

“The early notice and cancellations were able to keep a number of folks off the road and keep accidents to a minimum,” he said.

Fox said with this type of weather, black ice is always a concern.

“It’s so deceiving. It’s so surprising and it’s very easy to take that tumble,” he said.

A layer of ice covering an already heavy and wet snow, making it tough on everything from snow blowers to clearing off your cars.

“It makes it heavier. Some of the snow blowers don’t always get it in certain areas. You’re going to have to shovel because it’s too wet and heavy,” Jason Dubois, a worker with McNamara Landscaping, said.

With the weekend forecast showing more snow likely coming into town, Fox is asking drivers to be safe.

“Watching one’s speed. Making sure there’s a more than adequate following distance. Avoiding any distractions. Signaling where it is you’re going,” he said.

Fox said there are plans to beef up patrols to keep everyone safe on the roads this weekend, especially with Super Bowl Sunday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
