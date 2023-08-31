Drivers urged to avoid Post Road East in Westport after fluid spill, crashes

Westport police are urging drivers to avoid Post Road East after a fluid spill and several crashes.

Police said a truck that was going west on Post Road East near Long Lots Road had a hydraulic line break and started leaking hydraulic fluid, but the driver did not realize and kept going.

The driver went from Post Road East to Myrtle Avenue and Main Street and police said the fluid caused three crashes before they were able to close lanes.

The state Department of Transportation and the Westport town highway department are working on the cleanup and said they have notified the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Traffic on Post Road East has been significantly affected, Westport police said, and they are asking the public to avoid the area until the spill can be cleaned up.

No roads have been closed, but lanes have been.