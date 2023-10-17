moose

Drivers warned to look out for moose spotted near I-91 in Windsor Locks

Granby Moose2
Tony Mathews

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is issuing a warning after a moose was seen in Windsor Locks near Interstate 91.

Drivers should be on the lookout for a moose that was spotted near exit 40 off I-91 South on Tuesday night.

There are around 100 moose in Connecticut and they can wander onto roadways, causing a public safety issue.

A moose was euthanized near Bradley Airport in June after the animal breached an outer perimeter fence, DEEP said.

If you see a large animal like a moose, slow down and drive defensively. They are most active at dusk and dawn. DEEP urges people to look higher for moose than they normally would for deer and reduce the speed of their vehicles.

All crashes involving moose, deer or bears should be reported to local, state or DEEP Environmental Conservation police officers. DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

DEEP also warned that moose are usually wary of people, but can feel threatened and become aggressive. They also may demonstrate unpredictable behavior if they wander into populated areas and you should not approach them.

If you see a moose in close proximity to a major roadway such as I-91, I-84, or I-95, report the sighting to DEEP Emergency Dispatch at 860-424-3333.

General moose sightings in other areas can be reported to DEEP’s online sighting report database. You can learn more about moose in Connecticut here.

