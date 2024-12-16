Drone update: Officials find most recent sightings were legal drones or manned aircraft

State police said most of the recent suspicious drone sighting that have been reported in Connecticut are manned devices or legal privately operated Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

They said Monday that they monitor drone activity through a system of portable and fixed drone sensing devices and sightings are being handled through a detailed reporting process to collect as much information as possible.

Connecticut Intelligence Center analysts are also comparing reported sightings with Federal Aviation Administration flight data and they have found that most could be attributed to manned aircraft or those UAS devices operating in the private sector in a legal manner, according to state police.

“We take all reports of suspicious drone activity seriously,” Ronnell A. Higgins, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said in a statement. “To ensure the continued safety of all Connecticut residents, DESPP is working closely with local, state, and federal partners, including the Transportation Safety Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.’’

The department said they have no authority to take down a drone. Drone operators are required to maintain a flight altitude of 400 feet or less and maintain visual line of sight by the operator. If drones are used for commercial purposes, pilots generally require a federal license.

Any suspicious drone activity may be reported through www.portal.ct.gov/TIP or by phone 866-HLS-TIPS.