Connecticut

Drought impacts local fire department as fire risk remains high

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A total of 3.6 million people in Connecticut are being impacted by a statewide drought, according to Connecticut’s Department of Agriculture.

In rural communities such as Somers, the fire department said its dry hydrants and water sources are experiencing low levels of water.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In a statement to NBC Connecticut, the Fire Chief David Lenart said the low water levels are impacting the department’s operations, including its training.

The Somers Fire Department has eight dry hydrants, but said three are currently out of service due to low water levels. One of those is located at Worthington Vineyard and Winery.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Owner Mark Murdoch said this is the lowest he’s seen the pond, which supplies water to the town in case of a fire.

“When they put it in, in the spring, it looked great,” he said. “But as you can see now, the water is a little lower. It’s actually not even touching the water now.”

State officials are urging everyone to be mindful of water consumption and use fire safety precautions.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us