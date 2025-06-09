Drug overdoses in Connecticut drop for third straight year: DPH

The state saw a 26% drop in overdose deaths in 2024 as compared to 2023, according to new data in a report from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The Drug Overdose Report found there were 990 unintentional or undetermined intent overdose deaths in 2024, down from 1,338 in 2023. This latest data marked the third straight year of a decline in overdose deaths in Connecticut.

Of those overdose deaths, 76% involved fentanyl, according to the DPH.

“Every life lost to overdose forever alters the life of an entire family and countless loved ones. At DPH, we have implemented numerous prevention efforts to address this problem," DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a statement. "Amplifying state and local partnerships, applying harm reduction strategies, and interventions to prevent young people from starting to use substances in the first place make up a public health strategy that will help our communities. Our work continues to keep these data trending in the right direction until no lives are lost to drug overdose.”

DPH collects the overdose data for its report from a number of sources, including death certificates, medical examiner reports, and postmortem toxicology results.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has taken steps in the right direction to cut down on overdoses.

“Let there be no doubt, the opioid crisis remains a very serious public health issue,” Lamont said in a statement. “The 990 individuals we lost in 2024 to overdose is far too many of our family, friends, and loved ones to take a victory lap or celebrate when there is still so much more work to do. But, we can be heartened that the data is moving in the right direction, with three consecutive years of fewer deaths due to the robust efforts taken to saturate the state with naloxone and train the community on its lifesaving administration, as well as enhance public awareness of the risks associated drugs like fentanyl. We are at a critical inflection point in this crisis and I have confidence that the investments being made by the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee and state and federal resources will continue to reduce deaths and provide a path to treatment and recovery supports.”