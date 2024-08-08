Drugs, illegal gambling machines found at Norwalk liquor store: police

Police said they found drugs and illegal gambling machines when they served warrants at a Norwalk liquor store on Wednesday night.

Police said they went to Cocchia’s Liquor Store at 23 Ely Ave. in Norwalk on Wednesday with search and seizure warrants and a federal arrest warrant after receiving information that a man was selling large quantities of cocaine from the store.

Police said the suspect had an active federal arrest warrant and he was also the founder of the Los Vagos Gang based in Mexico.

The federal New York arrest warrant was for illegal reentry into the United States and a fugitive from justice bond was set to $1 million, according to Norwalk Police.

While searching Cocchia’s, officers found seven full-size illegal gambling machines, police said, and several bags of cocaine were found in the walk-in beer cooler as well as on the suspect and another person.

Police said there were two fake handguns on a shelf under the cash register, they seized $4,932 from the gambling machines and found gambling receipts wrapped in rubber bands hidden in liquor boxes in the store.

The investigation is ongoing.