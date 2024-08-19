Duck boat rescues toddler, father from Charles River: PHOTOS

A duck boat that happened to be conducting water rescue training saved a man and his child from the Charles River Monday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The child, who was under 2, was able to squeeze through a railing near the back side of the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge and fell into the river, Massachusetts State Police said. The child's father then jumped in, grabbing the child in the water.

The pair was then picked up by a passing Boston Duck Tours boat. The company's CEO said the boat was conducting safety training exercises in the area, and boat's operators spoke to reporters about the irony of doing "man overboard" training when they were waved down in their vessel, Olga Ironsides.

"We instantly jumped into action," Capt. Michael Rosario said.

They said they lowered the back stairs to grab the little boy out of the water.

“We knew what we needed to do.”



Duck Boat captains Kevin & Mike helped rescue a father and 1-2 year old boy who fell into the Charles River this morning. Ironically, they were doing “man overboard” training when people waived them down.@NBC10Boston @necn pic.twitter.com/ugNOTZ2n5F — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) August 19, 2024

The Cambridge Fire Department said the man and child were being evaluated by EMS, and that Cambridge and state police were at the scene. The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Companies have responded to the Charles River in the vicinity of 40 Land Blvd. A child & adult have been rescued from the water by a @BostonDuckTours boat & are being EMS evaluated by Squad 3, Division 1, & @ProEMSCambridge PM 1.@CambridgePolice & @MassStatePolice also on scene. pic.twitter.com/KZQaVE9DZ0 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 19, 2024

The situation remained under investigation.

Images shared with NBC10 Boston showed the pair in the water, clinging to the rocks that line the river, as the duck boat approached.

Dominic DeMasi A man and his toddler in the Charles River as they were being rescued by a duck boat on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Dominic DeMasi A duck boat docks in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during the rescue of a toddler and his father from the Charles River on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Dom DeMasi, who took the images, said he "heard somebody screaming, and I looked over across the river and there was a guy jumping into the water."

He thought at first a dog might have been the source of the splashing, but was astonished to see "this guy pick up a baby out of the water." '

Rosario and his colleague, duck boat narrator Kevin O'Neill, said they were happy to have conducted a rescue and that the father and son will live to tell the tale.