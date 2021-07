Milford fire officials rescued ten ducklings near a Lowe's Shopping Center complex on the 4th of July.

Crews said they responded to the Old Gate Lane area and rescued the ducklings while the mama duck watched patiently.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All the ducks were safely rescued from what appears to be a catch basin drain and are now "heading to their afternoon picnic."