Part of Route 9 North on New Britain/Berlin Line to be Closed for Hours After Dump Truck Crash

A dump truck crash has closed a lane of Route 9 north on the New Britain/Berlin line on Wednesday and it is expected to be closed for hours while crews clean up a fuel spill.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 25 and 26 in New Britain.

According to state police, the right lane of the highway is also closed near exit 24 in Berlin due to the crash.

The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to the scene for a fuel spill. The right lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

Minor injuries are reported.