Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 140 in East Windsor

A crash involving a dump truck closed Route 140 in East Windsor for several hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Route 140 was closed between Route 5 and Windsor Road, police said.

The dump truck was traveling with its boom up and took out a utility pole, power lines, and a traffic light, police said.

The truck tipped onto its side and leaked diesel fuel. No one was injured.

The crash knocked out power to the area. Eversource was called in to repair the pole and downed wires.

Police said the road was expected to remain closed for some time.

