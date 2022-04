A dump truck fire has closed part of Interstate 95 south in Bridgeport on Tuesday morning.

One lane of traffic is getting by on the southbound side of the highway between exits 30 and 29.

A dump truck has caught fire on Interstate 95 South in Bridgeport.

Traffic delays are extending into Milford.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's no word on if anyone is injured in the fire.

It's unclear how long the highway will be closed for.