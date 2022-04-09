Dump Truck Rams Into Security Guard's Vehicle, Other Cars Before Pursuit on I-84

A man driving a dump truck with a plow attached to the front is accused of ramming into a security guard's car and other vehicles before leading officers on a pursuit on Interstate 84, police said.

Plainville Police said they were notified that a Tilcon security guard's car was struck while he was inside it. The driver, identified as 70-year-old John Bielawski, allegedly hit the security guard's car, as well as two other unoccupied vehicles on the property intentionally, according to authorities.

Bielawski then fled, heading west on Woodford Avenue. After he refused to pull over, Bielawski led police on a pursuit that lasted 45 minutes, according to officials.

Connecticut State Police assisted in the pursuit, and eventually stopped the dump truck using spike strips on I-84. Bielawski's car came to a stop at the exit 16 off-ramp on the Middlebury/Southbury line.

Bielawski was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for mental health evaluation, according to police.

Authorities said the dump truck has a yellow plow attachment to the front of it.

Officers responded to Tilcon at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday.

No one was injured during the incident. Police said charges are still pending for the events that happened in Plainville.