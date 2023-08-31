Dump truck rollover crash closes road in Stratford

River Road in Stratford remains closed as crews investigate a dump truck rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the area at about 1:30 p.m. They learned that the driver was trapped inside.

The fire department said a tri-axle was on its side and the driver was still trapped when crews got to the scene. The driver was semi-conscious and was removed from the truck by firefighters.

She is being treated for injuries, but the extent is unknown. The truck has since been up righted and leaked fluids have been cleaned up.

The fire department said River Road remains closed at this time. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.