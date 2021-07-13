Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin' Launches Hartford Yard Goats Donut for Fans

By Caroline LeCour

Connecticut baseball fans can now celebrate their home team with the new Hartford Yard Goats-inspired donut at Dunkin’. 

“The GOAT," a limited-time donut available at participating Dunkin’ locations across Connecticut, showcases the team’s colors with blue and green sprinkles on a vanilla frosted donut. 

The celebratory item is a part of Dunkin’s newest Raise a Cup to Coaches Sweepstakes, where fans can nominate a baseball coach to be recognized. The sweepstakes will run from July 12 to Aug. 15  

“This summer, we’re helping fans get back to doing all their favorite things that make summertime in Connecticut so special, especially cheering on the Yard Goats,” John Coughlin, Dunkin’ franchise owner said in a news release. 

In addition to the sweet treats, Dunkin’ will also offer additional weekly prizes and an offer for a $3 medium hot or iced lattes, cappuccinos or signature lattes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Aug. 17.

