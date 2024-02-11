Dunkin' is dropping ‘DunKings' merch Monday following popular Super Bowl ad

A year after Dunkin' teamed up with Ben Affleck for the company's first ever Super Bowl ad, they're back with another spot during the big game, much to the delight of Bostonians and New Englanders everywhere.

First teased during the Grammys, the Super Bowl commercial sees Affleck continue on his journey to become a popstar, recruiting fellow Bostonian Matt Damon and Boston sports icon Tom Brady to help him crash wife Jennifer Lopez's recording session in the studio.

Decked out in amazing (outrageous?) Dunkin' tracksuits, the DunKings debut their pop banger, "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," much to the amusement and embarrassment of J.Lo.

“There’s no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That’s the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin’,” chief marketing officer Jill McVicar said in a press release. “You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin’ family. Dunkin’ fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Watch Dunkin's Super Bowl ad, 'The DunKings' featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady and others, below

Social media was loving the ad, with many calling for the coffee and donut chain to drop the merch, and Dunkin' delivered, announcing it is launching its DunKings inspired menu and merchandise on Monday, Feb. 12.

Making the Band: The DunKings episode pic.twitter.com/BFlRAuRDvM — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

collectively, the DunKings have 7 Super Bowl rings #SuperBowl — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

DunKings menu

The DunKings Iced Coffee and Munchkins Skewer will be in stores nationwide for a limited time.

The DunKings Iced Coffee: Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The DunKings MUNCHKINS® Skewers: Three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed on a skewer. This treat can be added to any beverage – especially The DunKings Iced Coffee – or simply enjoyed on the go.

Dunkin' said for fans who want to truly eat like a DunKing, more of the limited-edition menu can be accessed through their mobile app, including:

Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee: Hot or iced coffee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

Chill. We’re naming a drink after them.



Head to Dunkin’ and try the new DunKings Iced Coffee TOMORROW 2/12 👑 pic.twitter.com/wk4dlzatJO — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2024

DunKings merchandise

The DunKings’ very own tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats will be available for purchase. Tumblers will also be for sale.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, fans can dive into the DunKings world with their merch collection, exclusively available at ShopDunkin.com while supplies last.