Duracell is moving its Connecticut headquarters to Atlanta

Duracell announced it will be moving its Connecticut headquarters, located in Bethel, to Atlanta, Georgia, in the next year.

The headquarters in Atlanta will be located near Georgia Tech University.

The move will create over 100 new jobs in the region and increase traction of new and diverse talent, according to Atlanta Governor Brian Kemp.

Duracell manufactures lithium coin, alkaline and hearing aid batteries.

A spokesperson for Duracell said they'll do their best to minimize harmful impacts on the local market in Connecticut.

It's unknown how many jobs will be affected in Connecticut.

The relocation is expected to be complete by summer 2026.