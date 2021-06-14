Durham Fair Returns For 101st Year in September

The Durham Fair is returning this September.

Fair organizers made the announcement Monday in a video posted to Facebook.

The 101st Durham Fair will be held Sept. 23-26.

The fair did not happen in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19

"We're excited about this decision," said Dan Miramant, president of the Durham Fair Association, in the Facebook video. "We promise in the great traditions of the Durham Fair, to offer your family and friends a good, clean, wholesome, friendly experience."

There will be some changes to this year's event, including the fair's famous massive pumpkins being moved to a new "Garden of the Giants."