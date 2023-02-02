Duxbury Mom Accused of Killing Kids ‘Improving Daily,' Police Chief Says

Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her three children last week, is steadily recovering from injuries suffered when she cut herself and jumped out a window, the town's police chief says.

"I don't know the current condition of Mrs. Clancy," Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in an email to NBC10 Boston on Thursday morning. "I do know she is improving daily and has spoken to family and friends."

Carbone's comment is the first real update on Lindsay Clancy's condition since last week's tragedy. She is reportedly staying at an area hospital.

Lindsay Clancy is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, including two murder charges and three strangulation charges, according to prosecutors. The two older children, who were 5 and 3, were pronounced dead at the hospital on Jan. 24 following the incident, authorities said. The Clancy family's infant son, meanwhile, died three days later. A third murder charge has not been announced against Clancy since the death of the infant child.

It is not clear when she might be arraigned on the charges.

Last weekend, Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who were killed, issued a long and emotional statement addressing the tragedy that struck his family. The statement shared the memories of each of the Clancy children — Cora, Dawson and Callan — while also asking the public to forgive his wife, Lindsay, as he said he has.

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients," Patrick Clancy wrote, making reference of her work in healthcare. "The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace."

As of Thursday morning, an online fundraiser to support Patrick Clancy had raised just shy of $1 million.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.

The tragedy has hit the Duxbury community hard.

Town Manager Rene Reed said he got choked up reading Patrick Clancy's the statement over the weekend.

“I think anybody that reads it, myself included, you become awash with emotion,” he said.

Reed said the emotion in town has evolved from just anger and sadness. He said there is now a sense of empathy as well.

“Patrick’s comments have provided a tremendous amount of comfort for those wondering how to handle their emotions. He’s provided a beacon of light,” Reed said.